Uber Drivers Save at the Pump, Inside Stores With GetUpside Partnership

Drivers can access cash back and other exclusive discounts through GetUpside while using the Uber app in booking riders as well as delivery runs.

Uber and GetUpside are teaming up to make GetUpside’s fuel and convenience store promotions available to drivers and delivery people on the Uber platform nationwide.

The partnership began earlier this month with an exclusive GetUpside promotion for drivers on the Uber platform: an extra 35¢ per gallon cash back on the first two fill-ups for first-time users on the GetUpside app, and up to 25¢ per gallon back at every fill-up thereafter.

Drivers can also save inside convenience stores, earning up to 22% cash back on their total check. Drivers can now download the GetUpside app for free to access these promotions, and the two companies have plans to grow the partnership in the coming months.

“We are constantly asking those who drive and deliver with Uber for their feedback on ways to improve the experience on the platform,” said Carrol Chang, head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada at Uber. “Fuel and convenience store discounts were among the most requested, and we’re thrilled to be able to incorporate driver feedback into this partnership, which will give them the access to save at the pump as well as in-store purchases they have told us they want.”

In advance of this partnership, Uber surveyed drivers and delivery people across the U.S. to understand what they want and need. The partnership with GetUpside followed considerable research with drivers on the Uber app to determine what tools drivers are already using to gain more value from every dollar.

GetUpside connects customers with local businesses nationwide with personalized cash-back offers. The offers are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app and provide customers with the highest possible value on their everyday spend – two to three times more than any other product. Each GetUpside promotion is always within margin and is guaranteed to be profitable for merchants, creating a win-win for both customers and retailers.

“Rideshare and delivery drivers have provided essential services over the last year and a half, and have helped to get our communities moving again,” said GetUpside co-founder and CEO Alex Kinnier. “We are excited to partner with Uber to bring more value to those drivers while they’re on the road, and to our merchant partners who will receive them.”

For a limited time only, first-time users of the GetUpside app who are drivers on the Uber platform may use the GetUpside promo code for Uber for an extra 35¢ off per gallon on their first two fill-ups. The promo code is located in the Uber Pro Hub in the Uber Driver app.

The discount per gallon promotion varies by location. It is not available in New Jersey or Wisconsin. Those who use the GetUpside app when purchasing fuel can receive up to 25¢ off per gallon at participating gas stations. For information on cash back per gallon rates by location, please visit the GetUpside app.