Pilot Flying J Introduces New New Coffee Lineup Featuring Fall Flavors

As the season transitions from summer to autumn, Pilot Flying J announced new fall-inspired coffee flavors and recipes. To celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of seasonal favorites, Pilot Flying J is offering two limited-time in-app deals to get a free beverage with purchase.

The fall festival of flavor kicked off Aug. 10 with Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino and continues Sept. 7 with new Bourbon Pecan coffee and Apple Pie cold brew making their debut. On Sept. 17, the Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer will be available for guests to make any cup more pumpkin. These seasonal beverages will be offered at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J U.S. locations through October while supplies last.

“We say if you can’t beat the heat, then join us for a taste of fall,” said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “There’s more than just pumpkin in our fall lineup for those who want to branch out and try something new like our Bourbon Pecan coffee or Apple Pie cold brew. Stop in at one of our convenient locations on your route and try one for free when pairing it with one of our seasonal pumpkin treats or our jumbo breakfast burrito.”

During the month of August, guests can discover for free a new autumn-inspired beverage with two weeklong deals in the myRewards Plus app:

From Aug. 16-22, customers can enjoy a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size, with the purchase of the limited-time pumpkin cake available at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J locations.

From Aug. 23-29, customers can try the new jumbo breakfast burrito and get a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size. Available at more than 300 participating Pilot Flying J locations, the hearty jumbo breakfast burrito is made fresh and stuffed with high-quality scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, Goolsby Tennessee sausage, tater tots and shredded cheese.

Pilot Flying J is proud to offer guests sustainable, high-quality coffee sourced from top regions around the world, such as Colombia, Indonesia and Brazil. Pair the classic and seasonal coffee offerings with any of Pilot Flying J’s freshly made, in-house breakfast to fuel the day. The expanded breakfast menu available at participating Pilot Flying J locations begins at 5 a.m. daily and features new breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pizzas, plates and sides.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.