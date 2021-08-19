High’s Celebrates Hometown Heros

High’s sees its communities as part of its family looks to support its employees and customers in every community it serves. Most recently it gave back through the 24/7 day campaign.

High’s celebrated ‘hometown heros’ as part of a recent 24/7 day campaign and raised approximately $3,00 for the American Red Cross, while also giving away free dispensed beverages to first responders and Red Cross volunteers. High’s, which operates 55 c-stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland, has a large focus on community involvement. It’s 24/7 day initiatives were a way to say thank you to those who protect and serve in High’s communities. High’s hosts an annual charity golf outing to benefit Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and participates in disaster relief initiatives throughout the year for the American Red Cross, among many other initiatives. Watch the video to learn more about how High’s is giving back to its local community.