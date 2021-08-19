Shell’s Loyalty Program Earns Top Loyalty Award

The Fuel Rewards program at Shell is the top loyalty program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

In asking participating consumers whether they are loyal to the report’s contending Loyalty Programs, for the first year, the Fuel Rewards program came out on top against other large, established multi-site retailers across both convenience and fuel brands. Shell’s national loyalty program connects brands with over 25 million consumers,

“Even through an unpredictable year, consumers continue to attest to the benefits of The Fuel Rewards program,” said Fuel Rewards Vice President and General Manager Bobby Spence. “This recognition specifically speaks to our consumers’ loyalty to this program, the cost savings it provides on something they use every day — fuel — and the robust lifecycle marketing capabilities of our Marketing Cloud Solutions team.”

Fuel Rewards members can redeem immediate savings on fuel at participating Shell locations and continue to earn additional savings by purchasing in the convenience store, shopping online, dining and making day-to-day purchases at participating Fuel Rewards merchants or restaurants. These purchases accumulate into additional cents-per-gallon savings on future Shell fuel purchases.

The Fuel Rewards program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program, which has helped more than 25 million members save more than $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date.

Bond Brand Loyalty solves complex customer challenges with a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics that transforms how brands win, serve and keep customers.

Working globally with iconic brands, Bond designs, builds, and operates digital and human experiences that create measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of solutions that includes customer experience design, loyalty consulting and management, CRM and digital marketing, research and analytics, channel and employee engagement, and program technology and platforms.