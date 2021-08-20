ACE Elects Board Members at Annual Meeting

Ethanol industry advocate meeting in Minneapolis prior to annual conference elected seven incumbents to its 22-member board of directors.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announced the re-election of several board members to the organization’s board of directors during its annual business meeting prior to ACE’s 34th annual conference in Minneapolis.

Seven incumbents were re-elected to the board of directors for three-year terms:

Cardinal Ethanol – Represented by Bill Dartt

Christianson PLLP – Represented by John Christianson

Dakota Ethanol – Represented by Ron Alverson

Granite Falls Energy – Represented by Kenton Johnson

Nebraska Public Power District – Represented by Brian Vasa

North Dakota Corn Growers Association – Represented by Anthony Mock

Renewable Products Marketing Group – Represented by Doug Punke

“ACE is grateful for the leadership and guidance of the dedicated active volunteers who make up our board of directors and represent the grassroots diversity of our entire membership,” said ACE CEO Brian Jennings. “Each year brings new challenges and opportunities, and we’re appreciative we can turn to these leaders to help chart a path forward under a new administration and market conditions. ACE members can rest assured they’re well-represented by the resolve, expertise and experience the board members bring to the table.”

A complete roster of the ACE board of directors is available online.