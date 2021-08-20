Wellness Consumers Look to CBD

With its diverse product formats and use cases, opportunity exists for the CBD industry to grow and increase its share of the wellness space.

Market research firm Brightfield Group utilized Evergi Conversations data to determine that CBD was the most talked about wellness ingredient across social media platforms. Others on the list include garlic, ginger, lavender, collagen, vitamin C, probiotics, turmeric, caffeine and magnesium.

Here are a few areas in which CBD and non-cannabinoid products compete:

Immunity

Supporting immune systems has consistently been a consumer concern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without guidance on CBD from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CBD brands have added other functional ingredients to their products to support health claims. Additionally, these ingredients are trendier in online conversations about immunity. Evergi Conversations latest data shows the top growing ingredients around the topic of “immunity” on Instagram and Twitter.

Sleep

In Q4 2020, sleep was the top product attribute CBD consumers report desiring from the products they buy, according to Brightfield Group, with nearly half of CBD users desire sleep from their CBD products. For the first time, CBD consumers prioritize sleep over relaxation and physical relief — the previous top two desired attributes from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020.

The Evergi Consumer portal shows consumers who look for products that “help with sleep” over-index for nearly all wellness ingredients, especially ginseng, lavender, melatonin, CBD and magnesium.

Pain Relief

While CBD brands cannot directly claim their products relieve pain, consumers continue to seek out CBD products with this goal in mind.

Without having to consume the CBD to enjoy the product, topicals are a particularly desirable product type for brands looking to get a CBD product on shelves. CBD topicals could be a good entry point into cannabinoids for wellness and ingredients brands looking to expand.