GATE Foundation Raises $45,000 for Ronald McDonald House

In a six-month campaign, GATE stores used coin boxes and options to round up transaction totals to raise money for the charities.

Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Co. formed the GATE Foundation in 2008 to support their philanthropic endeavors. The GATE Foundation, along with GATE customers, raised $45,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, as part of GATE’s coin box campaign and charity round-up option.

Coin collection boxes were placed at the registers of all GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to collect donations. Customers could also choose to round up their transaction totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference going towards the RMHC donation. Funds will be distributed to the RMH Charity closest to where they were raised.

“We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout this campaign,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “Ronald McDonald House Charities provide a safe haven and home away from home for families with children facing serious medical issues. It is an honor to support their work.”

The GATE Foundation conducts two coin box collections and two paper icon campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

“GATE has long been an important community partner of RMHC of Jacksonville and we are so grateful that they have once again led a fundraising campaign to support the families we serve,” said Diane Boyle, executive director of RMHC Jacksonville. “Family-centered care is now more important than ever and these donations will help provide lodging, meals and transportation for critically ill children and their families who need to be near a hospital for medical treatment. A million ‘Thank You’s’ to GATE and the Jacksonville community for your support!”

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support their philanthropic mission over the years. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.