TXB Opens First Location Since Rebranding

A ribbon cutting ceremony held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, will commemorate the first brick and mortar location in Georgetown, Texas, of Texas Born (TXB). The family of customer service-oriented food markets and convenience stores formally known as Kwik Chek will celebrate its rebrand to TXB.

The new TXB market is far from typical, with features including premium e-vehicle rapid charging stations, an expansive food and beverage line up, quality and locally sourced products, and more.

“The opening of the first TXB location is a monumental moment for the company following our rebrand,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience, whether it’s our fresh foods; versatile, eco-friendly packaging; convenient technology; clean environment; or hospitable employees. It all reflects the TXB mission to Leave ‘em Better.”

Famous for its fresh-made tacos and tenders, TXB offers food items prepared on-site for lunch, breakfast and dinner, including hand-pressed tortillas made in-store each day and culinary creations like fried shrimp tacos, Texas Scorpion Bites made with spicy jalapeños and TXB Habanero Queso.

The company carefully selected its product lineup to provide guests with on-the-go, non-GMO snacks and beverages that are indeed “Texas Born” by sourcing products and ingredients from local vendors. Food and beverage items available in the market include:

Locally sourced private-label products from Texas, including beef jerky and ready-to-cook meats like marinated beef skirt steak and chicken breast fajitas

Private-label TXB bottled water, tea and nitro cold brew and hot bean-to-cup coffee

Artisan products like fine chocolates, gourmet cheeses, salamis and wine

Healthy packaged and prepared foods like take-home salad kits, veggies and fresh fruit

The new Georgetown, Texas location also has two e-vehicle rapid charge stations; a hand-washing area separate from the bathrooms; and two 75-inch, state-of-the-art digital lottery ticket screens. In addition, the market offers plenty of outdoor seating options outfitted with misting systems. Mobile checkout options at TXB pumps and registers allow guests to pay quickly using the secure TXB mobile app while also earning fuel discounts and in-store savings through the loyalty program.

The rebrand to TXB emphasizes the Texan roots and values the brand was built upon: authenticity, hospitality and integrity. Over the next few years, all existing Kwik Chek locations will fully transition to TXB markets, with several stores’ rebrands already underway.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon.

With 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, serving over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including beef jerky, bottled tea, water, coffee and more.