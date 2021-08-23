Love’s Opens New Locations in Louisiana and Illinois

The travel stops add 130 jobs and include amenities such as 107 truck parking spaces, restaurants and laundry facilities.

Love’s Travel Stops, thanks to two travel stops that opened, is now serving customers in Monroe, La., and Elk Grove Village, Ill. The Monroe store, located off Interstate 20 (335 Highway 594), adds 80 jobs and 90 truck parking spaces to Ouachita Parish. The Elk Grove Village store, located off Illinois Route 83 (1900 Busse Road), adds 50 jobs and 17 truck parking spaces to Cook County.

“We’re excited to open our 10th and 29th location in Louisiana and Illinois, respectively,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We place Love’s (stops) in locations that are easy to access and help get customers back on the road quickly and safely. These two locations — one in the South and one in the Midwest — fit the bill.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Monroe, La.

More than 13,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (all opening today)

90 truck parking spaces

73 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

Speedco (opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

CAT scale

Dog park

Elk Grove Village, Ill.

More than 8,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza (all opening today)

17 truck parking spaces

33 car parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

CAT scale

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between Ouachita Parish High School and Louisiana State Police — Troop F in Monroe and $2,000 split between the Greater Chicago Food Depository — Elk Grove Village Branch and Alligator Aquatics Swim Club in Elk Grove Village.

Love’s operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.