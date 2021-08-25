Alimentation Couche-Tard Acquires Porter’s Convenience Stores

Alimentation Couche-Tard is moving forward with a binding agreement for the acquisition of convenience and fuel retail sites from ARS Fresno and certain affiliated companies. The transaction includes 35 locations currently operated under the Porter’s brand and located predominately in Oregon and western Washington.

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of September 2021.

“We are excited to bring the Porter’s stores and team members into the Couche-Tard family. These locations have strong fuel and convenience assets with a track record of growth and a network of experienced employees. With this transaction, we look forward to growing in the Pacific Northwest and making our customers’ lives a little easier everyday in that region,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.