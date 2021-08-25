How to Drive Traffic to Frozen Dispensed Beverages at C-Stores

Driving traffic to the frozen dispensed beverage section in convenience stores begins by making sure customers know they are available in the stores through inclusion in advertising, window signage and regular social media posts.

Promotion can be as simple as offering special value pricing for a finite period or a buy so many, get one free offer to the stores’ entire customer base or specifically to loyalty card members and app users.

Inside the stores, signage can be placed in the aisles where items that pair well with frozen dispensed beverages are displayed, for example with the pretzels and chips. The deli and grab-and-go sandwich and salad areas are also prime spots for signage.

Customers love contests so invite them to create their own frozen dispensed flavor combinations and post these creations on your website and social media platforms. The customized beverages could be the focal point of a contest. For example, a c-store could ask the public to vote for their favorite dispensed beverage flavors via in-store ballots or on social media. Or post descriptions on in-store signage and social media of two to four limited-time offer flavors and ask for votes on which one should be featured next in your stores.

Track which flavors sell the best and replace others with at least one rotating variety on a quarterly basis. They can be seasonal or trending flavors.

Packaged soft drink and candy trends can give you some reliable flavor clues that can be applied to the frozen dispensed category. For example, trending flavors may be fruity or sour.

Spring and summer may be peak seasons for frozen drinks, but retailers have reported that they experience strong sales in this category year-round. Fresh promotions and new flavors can help keep customers engaged whatever the season and the temperature outside.