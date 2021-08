The Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies have been spicing things up for fall with the introduction of new limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies. The cookies combine Keebler vanilla fudge with freshly baked spiced cookies. Since mid-August, the Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies have been available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7-ounce pack.

