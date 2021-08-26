Coke Recycling Promotion Offers Free E-Scooter and Bike Rides

Coca-Cola to highlight new bottles made with recycled plastic, partners with electric shared vehicle provider Lime to give away 40,000 rides to consumers who pledge to recycle their bottle.

Coca-Cola this week announced a partnership with electric vehicle provider Lime to reward people who are committed to recycling. To celebrate the nationwide availability of Coca-Cola Sip Sized bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET) (not including the bottles’ cap and label), the companies are offering more than 40,000 free bike or e- scooter rides to people who purchase and pledge to recycle their 13.2-ounce, 100% rPET Coca-Cola bottles.

The Lime partnership comes as consumer demand for micromobility has skyrocketed, specifically among Gen Z, whose members expect their use of alternative modes of transit to increase in the future, compared to pre- pandemic transportation. That’s why Coca-Cola is partnering with Lime to make zero-emission modes of transportation more accessible to those hoping to reduce their impact on the environment.

“The 13.2oz, 100% rPET Coca-Cola bottle is just one of the many innovations the company has introduced to make important advancements towards a World Without Waste,” said Brandan Strickland, brand director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America. “Now, with 13.2-ounce, 100% rPET Coca-Cola bottles available at convenience stores across the nation, we’re encouraging people to go the extra mile to commit to recycling our products again and again.”

“With sustainability so central to Lime’s core values, we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to encourage recycling of its new bottle made from 100% recycled materials,” said Sara Lannin, head of global business development and partnerships at Lime. “Contributing to a healthier planet requires us all to live more sustainably, whether doing more to recycle or replacing car trips with light electric vehicles.”

People who purchase the Sip Sized Coca-Cola bottle from their nearest convenience store can pledge to recycle by visiting CokePlayToWin.com/endlesslyrefreshing. Those who pledge to recycle their Sip Sized 100% rPET Coca-Cola bottles will receive a promo code via email – available on a first come, first served basis – redeemable for a free, 10-minute bike or e-scooter ride through the Lime app.

The initiative, along with transition to the 100% rPET packaging across the Coca-Cola trademark portfolio, reduces The Coca-Cola Co.’s use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018 and, using internal company tools and analyses, it is estimated that this effort in the United States represents a 10,000 metric ton reduction in GHG emissions annually. This is the equivalent of taking 2,120 cars off the road for one year.