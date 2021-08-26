Love’s to Raise Funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Customers can buy paper balloons, round up their change or participate in Love's National Coffee Day deal to donate.

Love’s Travel Stops will work to improve kids’ health at 113 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country beginning Thursday, Aug. 26. To support the campaign, customers can donate at every Love’s Travel Stop, Country Store, Truck Care, Love’s-owned hotel and participating Speedco locations through Sept. 30.

“Love’s is honored to continue its partnership with CMN Hospitals to help kids who need medical treatment in the communities where our team members work and live across the country,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “As times continue to be difficult for many people, these funds will ease the burden for caregivers and help kids improve their health.”

To donate, customers can purchase a paper balloon for $1, $5, $10 or $20 or round up the change to the nearest dollar at the register. Additionally, stores will safely hold raffles, fundraisers and sell CMN Hospitals merchandise like teddy bears and golf towels.

Love’s will show additional support for CMN Hospitals on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day. Customers can purchase any sized coffee for $1 with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals. Coffee purchases must be made through the Love’s Connect app for the deal.

Love’s partnership with CMN Hospitals began in 1999. Love’s has raised over $35 million for children since then.

“Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “But they can’t do it alone. Without the help of caring partners, like Love’s Travel Stops, children will face significant impacts in the short and long term. Every dollar raised can change kids’ health and change the future for each community our member hospitals serve.”

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments annually to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund hospitals in each community. Of the 170 CMN Hospitals in the U.S., 113 benefit from Love’s annual campaign.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.