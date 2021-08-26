Taco Bell Releases the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Two college debate teams will argue in favor of the chicken-based menu item being a sandwich or a taco on Sept. 4.

Taco Bell decided it was time to go nationwide with its latest chicken menu item, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, after testing it successfully earlier this year in Nashville, Tenn. and Charlotte, N.C. It will be available at participating locations for a limited time beginning Sept. 2. Customers can also try the new food with early access on Aug. 30 during Happier Hour via the Taco Bell app.

Fluffy like a sandwich, but folded like a taco, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is the latest from the ideas in menu item mashups. Taco Bell is no stranger to the world of crispy chicken after introducing the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips and the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Whether the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is a taco or a sandwich is a debate which Taco Bell has enlisted some well-educated minds to help customers tackle. On Sept. 4, Taco Bell will use two real college debate teams from the University of Georgia and Clemson University to go head-to-head in the name of ‘Team It’s a Sandwich’ and ‘Team It’s a Taco.’ “The Great Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Debate” will air on Saturday, Sept. 4 during the Georgia vs Clemson primetime college football game on ABC (7:30 p.m. ET), via a 60- and three 30-second ad spots.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn’t decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we’re excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun.”

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco features all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. It’s served on a warm, soft flatbread shaped in a taco form and flavored with Taco Bell’s signature creamy chipotle sauce. Enjoy it Regular or Spicy with crunchy jalapeño slices for those who want an extra kick.

Customers can find it a la carte for $2.49; buy two for $4.49; or buy in a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Box for $5.49, which includes a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and medium fountain drink.