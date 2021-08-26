Wawa Offers Chance to Win #WawaRun Swag

Wawa announced a social media sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win branded #WawaRun swag to celebrate the last days of summer. Customers have the chance to win a variety of merchandise that would be useful on final summer road trips, including custom tents, coolers and cameras.

As the featured giveaway of the #WawaRun Gear Sweepstakes, Wawa is offering ten people a chance to win a limited-edition, first-ever Wawa sneaker made in collaboration with local Philadelphia company, and sneaker designer and manufacturer, Garrixon. More than a factory, Garrixon’s goal is to bring partners together to build a more inclusive footwear community. The sneaker takes the classic Nike Air Max 90 running shoe and updates it with graphics, colors and accents inspired by the Wawa brand — all packaged in a custom hoagie-inspired shoebox with a limited-edition gift card to buy plenty Wawa items.

“At Wawa, we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve and this fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style,” said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience. “We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!”

For a chance to win one of ten pairs of these exclusive sneakers, customers can visit the Wawa Instagram page from Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Aug. 30 and follow @Wawa, look for the designated post, comment #sweepstakes and share the post to their Instagram Stories. Prize is custom-built to customer size.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.