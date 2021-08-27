7-Eleven Recruits Influencer Team With Social Media Contest

7-Eleven is drafting three social media-savvy customers to join its squad of football superfans. Led by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and sportscaster Erin Andrews, the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team will “Take It To Eleven” all season long as they cheer on their favorite teams.

To be considered for the team, customers can head to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter and share a creative, cool or fun image or video (or several) that “shows how 7-Eleven takes game day to ELEVEN.” They need to include #FuelYourFandomContest and tag 7Eleven with every post. Submissions close Oct. 15.

After the team is selected, 7-Eleven will kick things off with an intensive two-day influencer training camp for the team to learn how to build their own fan base and create social posts that score big in likes and follows. Once they’ve gone through training, the team will continue in their roles as 7-Eleven Superfan influencers through 2022. Each influencer will also receive an $11,000 signing bonus and additional spending money to try the latest 7-Eleven products.

“This football season, we want to showcase all the ways 7-Eleven celebrates football fans, including gearing them up with their favorite gameday drinks, snacks and essentials — in-store or for delivery,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The Superfan Influencer Team draft will help us unleash the awesome in our customers by allowing them to express their creativity and passion for football and the 7-Eleven brand. And who wouldn’t want to be on a team with Dak, JuJu and Erin?”

Separate from entering the social contest, customers who may not be expert content creators can still win a spot on the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer team through the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes. It began on Aug. 25 and will continue through the end of the year. Customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods (think pizza, wings or taquitos), Tostitos, Red Bull, Lay’s, Snickers, Jack Links, Pepsi, Cheez-Its, Lucky Charms, Dr Pepper and other specially marked products.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.