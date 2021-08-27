Chobani Paper Cup

Chobani announced that it’s launching a paper cup. Chobani’s new product innovations — oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers — already come in paper-based packaging that is recyclable. After two years of development, it has now moved oat yogurt into a paper-based cup. Chobani’s paper cup is 80% paperboard, made from responsibly sourced and renewable material. The cup has a thin plastic lining to maintain the quality of the product. Chobani’s paper cup will be in stores at the end of this year. It will begin with single-serve Chobani Oat Blend, with more sustainable packaging initiatives to follow.

