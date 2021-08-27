Conversations With Women in Convenience Featuring Polly Flinn

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Polly Flinn, president of GetGo and executive vice president of Giant Eagle. Flinn has seen the convenience store industry evolve over the years. Today, more businesses are becoming more accepting of different styles and working to call in more voices. Flinn shares some of her experiences over her more than 25-year career and offers advice to the younger generation, including to have faith in yourself.

This podcast is sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza.