Honey Mustard and Tomato Basil Snacks

Woodridge Snacks will debut two new flavors: Honey Mustard and Tomato Basil. The Honey Mustard flavor will be added to the gluten-free Mochi Rice Nuggets, made with short grain, slightly sweet white rice baked to a crisp. The new flavor joins traditional Asian flavors like Tom Yum and Teriyaki. Tomato Basil will debut as the latest flavor variety for Woodridge Snacks Sticky Rice Chips. Sustainably sourced directly from Thailand, gluten-free Sticky Rice Chips are made with whole grain rice and are air popped. They are currently available in Sriracha, Seaweed, Garlic & Pepper, and Cheddar varieties.

