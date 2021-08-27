How Can C-Stores Increase Candy Purchases?

Take advantage of the space and partnerships available to help move candy products.

Candy is a year-round customer favorite, but with Halloween approaching, it’s especially top of mind. Here are some tried-and-true methods to increase candy purchases at your convenience store:

Forge a closer relationship with area representatives from confection companies.

These sales professionals are all looking for enthusiastic stories to regale and enthuse their superiors with. Put your well-earned reputation on the line and watch your confection sales soar.

Make it a strong priority to get new candy bars/bags on your shelves quickly.

Your sales reps have heavy pressure on their collective backs from their bosses to grow the sales of all new products rapidly. Do not for a minute forget that a great deal of money has been invested into the research and development of these innovative new products — Pretzels in a Reese’s, Brownies in a Snickers bar.

The good news for retailers is that confection manufacturers have incentives that translate into dollars in your coffers. Be among the first to sign on to their incentive programs, and do a better job of being a true partner with them in representing their products and their needs.

Improve your handling of getting candy shippers on the sales floor.

Way too many sandy shippers lay dormant in c-store storage rooms gathering dust rather than dollars. Make room by your cash registers for individual boxes of 18, 24, etc. to enhance your chances of capturing that impulse sale.

The same can be said for having candy in the deli and at the various fountain and frozen drink machines as well as cooler doors. These and other ideas bear repeating — door signage, scrolling fuel dispenser messages, reader/message board utilization and sales contests are all proven success stories — if done with conviction and enthusiasm.