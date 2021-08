Goya is releasing a new product in the world of plant-based beverages. The Goya Aloe Vera Drinks are ideal to enjoy on their own or as an ingredient to create a variety of flavorful drinks. Along with the original flavor, Aloe Vera Drinks also come in pineapple, mango and coconut. The suggested retail price for one of these drinks is $1.49.

