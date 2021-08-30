How Can C-Stores Succeed With Frozen Dispensed Beverages?

Frozen dispensed beverages are more than just kid stuff. Adults also enjoy their favorite (and some new and unexpected) flavors in frozen form, so it is important to keep their tastes and aesthetics in mind when choosing flavors to feature and strategies to promote them. With a bit of extra attention to detail, convenience store retailers can take this segment from good to great and increase sales.

Promotion is key. Post signage in the pretzel and chip aisle to suggest pairings with a frozen dispensed beverage. Ditto for the deli and grab-and-go sandwich areas. Specially priced bundling of the beverages and complementary snack or meal items can plant the seed for an impulse basket addition.

These frosty treats are not just for spring and summer either. They can boost your revenues year-round if flavors are rotated to reflect the seasons and trends and they are consistently promoted with inclusion in advertising, window and in-store signage and on social media. Loyalty cards and apps are the perfect vehicles for offering special-value pricing and buy so many, get one free promotions to existing customers.

Limited-time flavors can keep customers interested in the category and coming back for new taste sensations. So will featuring trending soft drink- and candy-inspired flavors such as fruity or sour. New varieties should be rotated in at least once per quarter.

Some customers like to create their own flavor combinations, so post signage inviting them to do so. You can even post some flavor mixing suggestions gleaned from your customers, giving them credit for their inventions. For example, “Linda K. likes to mix cherry and cola flavors.” Give featured customers a free beverage.

Keeping your stock of different size cups and lids as well as straws and napkins for wiping up drips and spills full is crucial to driving sales, especially among adults. So is making sure that store staff check the area regularly to make sure it is clean and tidy.