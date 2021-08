RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and RX Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter flavors are now available for a limited time in stores. They are made with simple ingredients, including egg whites, dates, nuts, and real pumpkin and seasonal spices. They are gluten free with zero grams added sugar. RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and RX Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter pack in 12 and nine grams of protein respectively. Both are available in convenient, single-serve packs.

RXBAR

