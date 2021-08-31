What Temperature Should My Beer Cave Be?

Getting the temperature just right in your convenience store beer cave is key. But why is it important and what temperature should you be targeting for your beer cave?

For convenience store retailers, hitting the right beer cave temperature is crucial because if the temperature falls to below 28 degrees, you could have a beer slushie on your hands — and unhappy customers that are unlikely to make you a destination for beer cave purchases in the future. But if the temperature ticks up too high then your beer offering will be too warm, and customers won’t be happy with that either. And if a store keeps beer too hot for too long off-flavors can develop.

As far as the ideal temperature, different stores prioritize different temperatures.

Many retailers target 29 degrees to get their beer as cold as possible without hitting the freezing point. Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue, for example, told CStore Decisions that right at 30 degrees is the target at their stores.

One of the great benefits of offering a beer cave in your convenience store is being able to market ‘cold beer’ or ‘ice cold beer’ to customers. But if you’re marketing cold beer, the beer needs to be cold to keep customers returning.

“I would not advertise ‘ice cold beer’ if you keep your beer cave 32 or above,” advised Kim Cuellar, category manager, for beer, wine, and packaged beverage, at On Cue Marketing LLC.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) recommends a range of 33 degrees to 49 degrees in beer caves to best preserve the integrity of beer products.

The Brewers Association notes that for craft beer optimal storage temperature is below 40 degrees, while temperatures over 50 degrees can cause off-flavors.

Whichever temperature you decide is right for your beer cave, keeping the temperature consistent will help customers know what to expect and can position you as a destination for cold beer.