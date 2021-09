Doritos Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso Flavored Tortilla Chips are now available at retailers nationwide for a limited time. The Dinamita shape meets Flamin’ Hot flavors. The new flavor introduces a bold tasting experience of queso with the Flamin’ Hot kick. The suggested retail price is $4.29 per 10.75-ounce bag, $2.99 per 9.25-ounce bag and $1.99 per 4-ounce bag.

Doritos

www.doritos.com