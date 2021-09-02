How Can C-Stores Grow Halloween Candy Sales?

With Halloween fast-approaching, it’s vital that c-stores make the most of this candy-driven season.

Here are a few tips I’ve found helpful when it comes to boosting candy sales this time of year:

One of the very best ways of growing Halloween candy sales is by simply being among the very first to present the latest Halloween candy products to the consumer. That first viewing of new Halloween products is you inviting your customers to buy your product from your store — rather than from a big box retailer.

Believe me when I say being first to market with any product is both admirable and effective in influencing your customers to purchase those products from you — or at the very least earning you a silent kudo.

Placement along with timeliness of this themed candy is paramount to its ultimate success — now more than ever.

Come on, folks; think outside the box.

For example, I’ve found that many churches throw their own party replete with great candy offerings. Have you ever considered approaching a religious gathering place, perhaps your own, and offering a discounted price on regularly dressed candy? Get with your candy reps and tout the idea and ask for their generous financial help in return for them to pitch the idea to their boss.

More than 20 years ago, I partnered with Hershey and achieved what our seven convenience stores and a few executives said could not be done. We ran a mid-winter, cold weather “10 for $3.99” regular-size candy bar monthlong sale and grew our candy business more than 30%. We became the go-to place for area people to buy candy. We forced out 75 boxes of candy to each store (you should have heard them complain), with four of them having to reorder — one of them twice!

The idea was not mine; it was the sales rep’s — and he got promoted less than 60 days later. My part was simply being willing to accept the idea and do a stellar job in advertising and promoting it.

Here’s another tip: Consider having your employees wear costumes for Halloween and giving prizes for best costumes and most sales — perhaps something as inexpensive as a pizza party.

To paraphrase an old proverb, some people ask “why,” and others ask “why not?”