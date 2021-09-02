Sheetz Introduces Vanilla Cappuccino Beer

The limited-edition craft beer brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Co. will be available at select stores in Pennsylvania.

Sheetz announced the release of a new, limited-edition vanilla cappuccino craft beer dubbed “Project Vanilla Shteam Machine.” The second craft beer brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Co., the beer will go on sale at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and will be available at 58 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania.

Brewed with Sheetz’s vanilla cappuccino, this new cream ale has a light vanilla flavor with subtle coffee notes and a delicate hop aroma. Four packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Vanilla Shteam Machine will retail for only $7.99. Each store will carry a very limited supply of four-packs which will be available while supplies last. The beer will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are excited to partner once again with Evil Genius Beer Company,” said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand at Sheetz. “Our first craft beer collaboration, Project Brewberry Muffinz, sold out in just five days. We anticipate similar customer demand for this limited-edition beer that will only be available while supplies last.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Sheetz for our second craft beer collaboration,” said Luke Bowen, owner at Evil Genius Beer Co. “Sheetz is an amazing family-run and independent business that cares and is supportive of other local companies and breweries in the areas they reside in.”

Following Sheetz’s policy regarding face masks, Sheetz is requiring all non-vaccinated individuals wear a face covering while inside its stores. Sheetz is focused on continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority. Sheetz encourages social distancing in its stores, conducting employee well-checks prior to every shift, and carrying out enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization protocols with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Penn., Sheetz operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.