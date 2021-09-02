By Geoff Habicht, President & Co-Founder

When making purchasing decisions for Convenience Stores, it is always important to know what the next top-selling disposable vape on the market will be. With our industry’s ever-changing vape laws, it is important to purchase from a company that understands these vape laws and has PMTA-accepted product lines. An easy choice for a top-selling, highly satisfying, PMTA-accepted vape pen is the new Sirius disposable vape by VaporLax. Each Sirius is made with 10mL of E-Liquid & paired with a 1500mAh battery, providing long-lasting vapor in every device.

NO MORE DEFECTIVES

Designed by renowned vape manufacturer, VaporLax, this high-performance disposable vape has an incredible 0.1% defective rate. When compared to the industry average of 2%, the Sirius device blows competitors out of the water. The VaporLax factory performs intense quality control testing on each device before it leaves the factory, assuring each Sirius disposable is ready to vape out of the box. Extensive quality control on our end minimizes any issues that may arise with your customers. All VaporLax products are backed by a full guarantee, meaning if your customer happens to come across a defective unit, we will credit the cost for your replacement or ship the replacement ourselves.

LONGEST LASTING DISPOSABLES

VaporLax’s industry-leading quality control does more than keeping defective rates low, but also guaranteeing 10mL of e-liquid in each device. Sirius disposables will undoubtedly bring satisfied & returning customers to your store. Every unit is made with a combination of high-capacity 1500mAh batteries & a large 10mL reservoir for e-liquid. All of VaporLax’s products are made with premium ingredients, smooth-hitting nicotine, and only the most reliable hardware.

PMTA-ACCEPTED PRODUCTS

Looking for a company that is in it for the long haul? Sirius Disposables are one of VaporLax’s many products submitted to the FDA. This submission is required of nicotine companies due to new PMTA regulations. Many other disposable vape manufacturers refuse to file acceptable PMTA paperwork, but VaporLax does not cut any corners in the PMTA process. VaporLax’s trustworthy business practices are one of the many reasons why Sirius vapes can be found in distributor catalogs all around the United States.

A TRUSTED BRAND

Sirius Disposables are manufactured by VaporLax, partnering with Mi-One Brands to provide a wide variety of products and services to the domestic United States. Based out of Phoenix, Arizona, Mi-Pod Wholesale offers unbeatable customer service, custom-tailored marketing materials, a points & rewards program, and an assortment of fast, reliable shipping solutions:

Small parcel

LTL-Pallets

Freight-Forwarder

Drop shipping

Furthermore, the VaporLax brand name has significant brand recognition due to the millions of satisfied customers worldwide that have already experienced using VaporLax products. Maximize your profits, protect your business, and satisfy your customers with a partner and brand you can trust.



GUARANTEED SALE

All Sirius Disposables come with a moneyback guarantee if the product is not selling from your shelves. Whether it is a simple swap for different flavors or a full product return, Mi-Pod Wholesale offers this no-risk opportunity to all our vendors.

FULL STORE MARKETING SUPPORT

Carrying VaporLax Products comes with unique point-of-purchase advertising for your store. Whether ordering direct or from a distributor, a variety of VaporLax Marketing Materials are readily available for FREE! (Acrylic Display Case, Posters, Door Signs, Lanyards, and more) Custom marketing materials for your store or website are also available upon request (when purchasing through Mi-Pod Wholesale) to help your business stand out from the crowd.

GET STARTED TODAY

All VaporLax vendors are required to set-up a Wholesale Account with Mi-Pod Wholesale before ordering. It is a simple process and easy to get started.

