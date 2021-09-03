Alltown Fresh Earns Paytronix Loyaltees Award

Alltown Fresh has launched a unique digital experience on the full Paytronix Platform by seamlessly combining loyalty, online ordering and a mobile app. Paytronix Systems, an advanced digital guest experience platform, awarded Alltown Fresh a 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Award as a Program Launch Leader for this work.

Alltown Fresh is something entirely unique: a handcrafted kitchen and market that creates a singular experience through fresh, made-to-order meals and thoughtfully curated, locally sourced goods. Looking for a guest engagement platform that would match its distinct brand promise, Alltown Fresh launched its new guest loyalty program, ordering-and-delivery service, and mobile app on the Paytronix platform.

Its Fresh with Benefits loyalty program, in conjunction with the Paytronix-designed Alltown Fresh; mobile app, enables guests to place food orders, make contactless payment, and earn and redeem rewards.

Mobile and online orders have quickly become a key part of overall sales for Alltown Fresh, with the majority of them being for either takeout or curbside pickup. Guests can even alert the store about their arrival using the app, making for a frictionless and convenient curbside experience.

“We’re thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind Alltown Fresh app to our guests,” said Joanna Linder, vice president of marketing for Alltown Fresh. “The ability to custom-order your sandwich, smoothie, or salad – and use the same app to fuel your car and pay without touching the PIN pad – is a game changer. Plus, guests earn points with every food and fuel purchase through our new Fresh with Benefits™ loyalty program, resulting in valuable rewards that fit our guests’ lifestyles. It’s the latest example of our commitment to anticipating guests’ needs and providing exceptional food, service, and hospitality.”

The 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. The awards recognize those restaurants and convenience stores that are using the Paytronix advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

Alltown Fresh has locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, with more openings planned over the next 18 months. It is part of Global Partners family of brands, one of the Northeast’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores operating more than 1,500 total locations