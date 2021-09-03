Chocolate Top Choice for Halloween Candy

Are you wondering what Halloween candy to stock up on this year? In a national survey, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) found that Americans prefer chocolate (60%) to non-chocolate (40%) in their trick-or-treat pumpkins, so it’s no surprise that chocolate came in first place, followed closely by Americans’ second choice: gummy candy.

Americans’ third choice is classic candy corn, and while there is some debate about the best way to enjoy this classic Halloween treat, most Americans say they enjoy the whole piece of candy corn at once (52%), while 31% of people start at the narrow white end and 17% of people start with the wider yellow end.

Some additional fun facts for the Halloween season:

82% of people — and 93% of young parents — plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat in 2021.

82% of people are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.

79% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.

The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the NCA. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

For more information on navigating the Halloween season, visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween for Halloween inspiration, including safety tips, fun facts and suggestions on how to celebrate in safe and creative ways. And since 83% of parents believe that chocolate and candy are an important and fun part of celebrations like Halloween, there are also plenty of tips to help parents talk about balanced treating with their children.