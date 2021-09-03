Del Monte Fresh Promoting Healthy Produce Via Jurassic World Series

Fresh Del Monte announced its collaboration with Netflix series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” which allows Fresh Del Monte to add an adventurous twist to the packaging of its nutritious produce lineup, which will introduce consumers of all generations to “Jurassic World” and fresh produce in a creative way.

The series is created by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment. The produce giant and studio have joined forces in promoting the series, which is now streaming.

Throughout September and October, consumers can purchase select Fresh Del Monte produce items to access an all-new “Dinosaur Challenge” game. Players scan and play using different product QR codes on produce tags to unlock special skills and boosters to help escape the game’s island. Users can also unlock augmented reality (AR) content and social media filters for a limited time by obtaining badges and medals through the game. Participating Fresh Del Monte produce items include:

Del Monte Gold Pineapple

Honeyglow Pineapple

Del Monte Bananas

Various Del Monte Fresh Cut containers

“At Fresh Del Monte, we seek strategic brand partnerships to help encourage kids to eat more fruits and vegetables,” said Fresh Del Monte Vice President Marketing North America Pablo Rivero. “Therefore, we could not be more excited to partner with the Jurassic World franchise to bring these fun products and adventures to families in the United States and Canada. We look forward to getting more fruits and vegetables in kids’ hands and hope this is the first of many future partnerships with DreamWorks and Universal.”

To further sweeten the deal, consumers in the United States and Canada can enter for a chance to win a trip to experience Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks in Orlando, Florida. Winners will win a four-day, three-night trip with hotel, theme park tickets for winner plus three guests, and ground transportation between airport and hotel. Full terms and conditions can be found by visiting www.DinosaurChallenge.com.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.