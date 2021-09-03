Foxtrot to Open First Virginia Location in Old Town Alexandria

The new store, set to open later this year, will feature a grocery selection, a charcuterie bar, craft sandwiches and a coffee bar.

Chicago-based Foxtrot, the modern corner store, café and delivery market, announced its continued DMV expansion with the opening of its first Virginia location in Old Town Alexandria at the corner of King & Washington (701 King St., Alexandria, Va. 22314).

Slated to debut later this year, Foxtrot will serve as a neighborhood destination where northern Virginians can gather to grab a coffee, enjoy a meal or pickup pantry staples and a bottle of wine.

In addition to offering the everyday essentials, grab-and-go items and locally sourced favorites it’s become known for, Foxtrot King & Washington will feature an expanded grocery selection and elevated culinary offerings including a charcuterie bar, house-made craft sandwiches and a full coffee bar using beans by local Vigilante Coffee.

Situated prominently in the heart of Old Town, this will mark Foxtrot’s first two-story footprint complete with mezzanine seating and ample space inside for guests to sit, relax and enjoy morning or night.

50-Store Expansion

In July, Foxtrot announced a mass expansion, which includes an additional 50 new stores throughout the country within the next two years.

The brand is already in Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C., but will be adding New York City, Austin, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and others to the roster. Additionally, Foxtrot is expanding to multiple new markets in early 2022 with eyes on Austin, Miami and Boston.

The brand is a well-funded venture-backed company with $65 million in funding to date and culinary credibility. Notable investors include Imaginary Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Monogram Capital Partners, Blue Hill at Stone Barns’ David Barber, David Chang, former Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb, and Sweetgreen Co-Founder Nicolas Jammet.