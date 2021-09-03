New Hoshizaki Sales VP Brings Four Decades of Experience

Foodservice equipment leader welcomes 38-year industry veteran Stephanie Wall, who will handle North America market as new vice president of regional sales.

Peachtree City, Ga.-based Hoshizaki America Inc. appointed foodservice equipment industry veteran Stephanie Wall as its new vice president of regional sales, responsible for sales of Hoshizaki products in the U.S. and Canada.

Wall brings more than 38 years of experience in the industry, including four years as a regional sales manager for Hoshizaki America and most recently as an independent manufacturer’s representative regional sales manager.

In her new role, Wall will lead the sales team as it continues to quickly navigate and adjust to the industry’s rapidly changing environment.

“With the addition of Stephanie to our team, we further advance our strategy to drive share gain and growth through the acquisition of new customers and channel optimization,” said Chris Karssiens, president of Hoshizaki America. “Over the years Stephanie has earned respect in the field though dedication to customer satisfaction and consummate sales management. I am excited for her to join our group of dedicated and talented people that make up Hoshizaki America.”

Hoshizaki is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers.

With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga., Hoshizaki America employs more than 800 people nationwide.