Pilot Flying J Accepting Nominations for 2021 Road Warrior

As part of its 2021 Driver Appreciation Month celebration, Pilot Flying J will recognize the top professional truck driver in the U.S. with the title of 2021 Road Warrior and a $10,000 grand prize. The annual Road Warrior contest will honor professional truck drivers who have gone above and beyond to keep America moving through challenging times.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021, anyone can nominate a U.S.-based professional truck driver for the chance to be named a 2021 Road Warrior. These hardworking haulers will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

“Our annual Road Warrior contest shines a well-deserved spotlight on the enormous impact professional drivers have on our economy and our communities,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. “Every day, we have the privilege of serving professional truck drivers in our travel centers, and we hear incredible stories of their heroism on the highways. Help us recognize these Road Warriors by nominating them and get them the recognition they deserve.”

New to this year’s contest, nominations will be accepted directly on the Pilot Flying J Facebook page to make the submission process easier. To enter, simply comment on the pinned Road Warrior post with a story recognizing a professional truck driver for going above and beyond. Nominations can also be submitted during the entry period on the Road Warrior website.

Road Warrior winners will be announced in mid-October and are selected based upon the story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement.

The 2020 Road Warrior was Lenwood “Eric” Britton, an army veteran of 15 years that became a professional truck driver and then was promoted to a safety driver trainer.

“To be named the 2020 Road Warrior means so much and I’m very thankful,” said Britton. “My advice to other drivers is to slow down, take your time, be aware of what’s around you and always display professionalism. It’s truly an honor to represent my company and be recognized in this way. Thank you for believing in me.”

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.