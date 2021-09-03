Tri Star Energy Acquires Henderson Oil Co.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy acquired Abbeville, Ala.-based Herndon Oil Corp. and its convenience retail brand, Southern Traders. This acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil Co.

“Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”

A long-term partner in the communities they serve, Tri Star Energy is committed to cultivating local jobs, local causes, customer care and integrity across its retail and wholesale operations.

Locally owned and operated, Tri Star Energy’s newly combined roster includes more than 1,500 employees. The 21-year-old company operates retail convenience stores and premium coffee shops in five states while operating wholesale and commercial fuel operations in 14 states.

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.