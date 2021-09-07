Frontier Brands has introduced Frontier Cigarillos and Frontier XLs. The Frontier Cigarillos are handmade all-natural tobacco cigars made with tobaccos from Nicaragua and Dominican Republic. These cigars come in six flavors: Honey, Honey Berry, Rum, Russian Cream, Sweet Aromatic and Whiskey. Each cigar is individually cellophaned and packaged in retail tins of 10 cigars. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $17.99 per tin.

The Frontier XL is an all-natural, corona-sized cigar with Nicaragua and Dominican tobacco fillers. The initial offering is in two flavors, Russian Cream and Sweet Aromatic. They are packaged in stay-fresh pouches of three cigars. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per pouch.

Frontier Brands

www.frontiercigar.com