Nature’s Bakery just launched its Pumpkin Spice Fig Bars for the fall season. These limited-edition fig bars are made with real pumpkin puree, nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon. In addition, these fig bars are plant-based, certified vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

Nature’s Bakery

www.naturesbakery.com