S. Abraham & Sons Innovates With Convenient To-Go Salads

S. Abraham & Sons, a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., a convenience distributor to approximately 3,500 retailers in eight states throughout the Midwest, is switching its Fruit Ridge Farms brand salads to locally-grown lettuce from Revolution Farms, Michigan’s largest year-round lettuce farm.

The Caledonia, Mich.-based hydroponic greenhouse will provide salad and lettuce blends that will go from farm to store in fewer than two days, ensuring amazingly fresh convenience on-the-go.

“Fresh and convenient are two words that we believe can and should go together, and Revolution Farms’ vision of farming means the same freshness you expect at home or in a five-star restaurant can be accessible on-the-go,” said John Green, Revolution Farms CEO. “Our partnership with S. Abraham & Sons brings together our mission to reach more people with fresher, healthier, more nutritious food, and raise awareness of how to eat local greens all year round.”

The salads will now be made from the Revolution Farms Michigan Spring Mix blend, which combines Bibb, Red Oak and Sweet Crisp lettuce for an elevated everyday mix combining crunch, nutrition, and flavor.

“As families travel more, their food should travel less. Partnering with Revolution Farms brings an incredible innovation to fresh foods on-the-go. Their lettuce is traveling 95% fewer miles to our kitchens, where it’s made into salads and travels to store shelves in as little as two days,” said George Bennett, chief marketing officer at S. Abraham & Sons. “Working with Revolution Farms means our customers get fresher, more nutritious and safer salads that are grown year-round, closer to home. We are thrilled to make this switch and provide more ready-made options at thousands of convenience stores across our marketing area.”

Revolution Farms is built on a mission to disrupt the fresh produce industry by growing and harvesting hyper-local salad greens for consumers year-round, using advanced indoor farming methods and technologies. Its lettuce is currently available at more than 200 stores across Michigan, including Meijer, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s, and Family Fare stores, as well as hundreds of independent grocers, through Doorganics for direct consumer delivery and VanEerden, Gordon Food Service and Sysco for use in restaurants and foodservice.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution, and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area expands from the United States and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value, and service.