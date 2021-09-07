Weigel’s Foundation Supports Street Hope TN

Weigel’s this week took the first step towards a lengthy and worthy partnership with Street Hope TN, a nonprofit group committed to child safety.

The Weigel’s Foundation presented Street Hope TN with a $10,000 check as part of Street Hope TN’s annual fund-raising campaign. The sponsorship donation was presented by Kurt Weigel, vice president of human resources for Weigel’s, and Meg Weigel Kwasigroch, Kurt’s sister. Accepting the donation on behalf of Street Hope TN was Devin Payne, Executive Director.

“We are incredibly grateful for Weigel’s support of our ministry as we work to eliminate the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in Tennessee, while providing safe environments to foster healing and hope,” Payne said. “By partnering with our ministry, Weigel’s is taking an active role in helping protect children in our community as we expand our awareness and prevention programming to train more individuals to identify and report child sex trafficking and to educate more children in order to prevent exploitation from ever happening. In addition, they are helping us open the first long-term, holistic care safe home in Tennessee for child survivors of sex trafficking.”

Street Hope TN, which is headquartered in Powell, TN, was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit organization. Their mission is to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children in Tennessee, while providing safe environments to foster hope and healing. They are currently engaged in a capital campaign to finalize their ability to open their first safe home for children ages 12 to 17 who have survived these horrific events.

“The Weigel’s Foundation was established to give us an avenue to give back to our community” said Kurt Weigel. “Children are our future and when we discovered this meaningful operation so close to us, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to support those who need it most in our community. We are honored to be a sponsor.”

The annual fund-raising will culminate with a virtual simulcast on September 16, 2021. The goal of $250,000 will provide for the funding of the first two years of programming when the new safe home opens. Donations can be made by going to streethopetn.org.

Weigel’s, CStore Decisions 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, operates 70 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tennessee. The bright, spacious stores represent state of the art convenience retailing, competitive pricing, heroic customer service, and unconditionally guaranteed products. Weigel’s core purpose is to wow their guests with a positive experience every time.