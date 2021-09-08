EG Group Partners With United Way

EG Group and the over 1,700 convenience stores it operates across the country, announced an in-store fundraising campaign with United Way.

EG donations will help drive funding for youth development and educational resources across the communities in which EG Group convenience stores operate. The convenience stores participating in the fundraiser include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

To participate in the cause, c-store guests may visit their local EG convenience store from September 8th through October 6th and donate a dollar amount of their choosing to a local United Way chapter at checkout.

“We’re proud to help support the United Way in its efforts to improve the lives of children through education,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment. We encourage everyone to stop by their local store to participate.”

EG Group currently employs more than 44,000 colleagues working in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, USA and Australia.

“We are honored to partner with EG Group to provide help to students, so they can reach their full potential and become thriving and contributing members of their communities,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO at United Way of Tri-County.” We are passionate about supporting students in underserved communities to enhance opportunities for youth everywhere.”

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit.