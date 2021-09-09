Huck’s Opens New-to-Industry Store in Indiana

Designed in collaboration with GSP Retail, the 6,000-square-foot Newburgh, Ind., convenience store is chain’s largest and highlights Huck’s foodservice offerings.

Illinois-based convenience store chain Huck’s recently opened a new-to-industry store in Newburgh, Ind., with design and remodel services provided by GSP Retail, a leading provider of end-to-end retail services and solutions.

Huck’s previously partnered with GSP in 2019 in a collaboration to refresh and modernize the Huck’s brand by updating the stores’ retail environments, décor, visual merchandising and signage.

“Working with GSP on this new concept design has been a highlight for us this past year,” said Huck’s Vice President of Marketing Brittany Bayley. “GSP’s staff is innovative, creative, detailed and most importantly fun, easy and all around exceptional to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better team to make this store a reality.”

GSP’s work includes all interior signage, graphics, wayfinding, and LED elements as well as exterior design and installation of a new décor package which consists of oversized logos on brick, outdoor textiles and assistance with the outdoor seating.

The 6,000-square-foot store is the third location GSP has developed for Huck’s and the first of its size.

“Based on all it has to offer, we consider this Huck’s flagship store,” said GSP Vice President of Design Margaret Sotrop. “It’s an honor to be trusted to turn their dream into a reality and we’re thrilled to celebrate another grand opening with Huck’s.”

The design work is also intended to entice hungry customers and promote the company’s extensive foodservice offerings, including:

Huck’s Kitchen featuring extensive fresh food made daily

Cluck’s Chicken – award-winning fried and rotisserie chicken

Godfather’s Pizza Express

A full catering menu

Convenient third-party food delivery options

“This is not just about opening a new store, this is an emotional journey,” said GSP Chief Creative Officer Steven Cohen. “Huck’s is getting bigger and better with each grand opening and helping them create these stores is a tremendous opportunity. Each project takes us further into the development of their brand – it’s been an incredibly enlightening experience for all of us.”