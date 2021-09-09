Seating Open for Yesway Chain of the Year Gala

Join CStore Decisions as we celebrate Yesway as the 2021 Chain of the Year on Oct. 6 in Chicago.

Continuing a tradition that began in 1990, CStore Decisions is proud to announce Yesway as its 2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year. What makes Yesway special is that it continues to cement its presence as a retail leader by evolving to meet and exceed customers’ expectations, all while being one of the fastest growing chains in the convenience store industry.

Over the past two years, Yesway has transformed its retail image with a new store design, a thriving proprietary foodservice program and a growing private label food and beverage brand. Combined with vibrant community outreach programs, Yesway boasts the exceptional leadership and customer service which many other convenience store chains aspire. In recognition of its hard work, dedication to convenience retailing and its firm commitment to employees and the communities it serves, CStore Decisions is honored to name Yesway as the 32nd annual Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

The Chain of the Year Award showcases the best of the best in convenience retailing, and Yesway is certainly deserving of a place in this rich tradition. As many industry marketers are struggling to reinvent themselves and to identify a strategy that will lead them into the future, in six short years Yesway has been able to make itself a force in the competitive convenience store industry and blaze its own trail. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company operates 402 stores across nine states: Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Please join us the the Chain of the Year Honoring Yesway

Event Details

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m. CST

Hyatt McCormick Place – Clark Ballroom, Chicago

Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited and must be reserved in advance. Retailers only can register now at: https://cstoredecisions.com/2021-chain-of-the-year