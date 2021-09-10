Entrepreneur’s Memoir Credits Success to Lessons Learned in a C-Store

Businessman and entrepreneur Tom Hart has written a memoir that explains how he credits his success came from what he learned rising through the ranks in the convenience industry.

In Hart’s book, “Life in Moments: Inspiration, Determination, Grit,” the Buffalo, N.Y., native relates how, as a young kid, he lacked confidence and never felt like he belonged – until he started working in a convenience store when he met his manager, John.

John gave him purpose, Hart writes, and when he went to work, he felt the confidence he lacked in other parts of his life. Through the power of grit, he conquered his fears and went from a stock clerk at that local corner store to chief operating officer of Store 24, a chain of convenience stores in Boston. Hart is also a former president of the New England Convenience Store Association.

The lessons he learned inside the four walls of a convenience store taught him valuable lessons that carried him throughout his life as, eventually, he went on to found first a consulting company called Targeted Solutions and later a tech company, Dashboard Advantage.

“I didn’t want to write another business book extolling a philosophy of success,” he said. “Instead, I wanted to share my most vulnerable moments along the way. The failures, fears and roadblocks that never make it to short bios and introductions. Those same fears, failures and roadblocks were actually gifts that I would treasure for a lifetime.”

Along the way, Hart met many more influential people in his life and approached new challenges in business. “Life in Moments” is a reflection on those people in Hart’s life and his inspirational moments with them – the lessons they taught him, how they lifted him up at his lowest points, and how he used those lessons to build a better business and life.

These moments, Hart feels, happen to everyone – and they are powerful, even if that’s not realized in the moment itself.

“Life in Moments” is Hart’s first book and is available now on Amazon.com or visit www.LifeInMoments.com for details on how to order.