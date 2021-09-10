Parker’s Kitchen Opens Location in Moncks Corner, S.C.

The new location offers grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar, a complete menu of breakfast offerings and gourmet coffee.

Parker’s — CStore Decisions’ 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year — recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 106 Foxbank Plantation Road in Moncks Corner, S.C. Strategically positioned near S.C. Hwy. 52 just north of Goose Creek, the new Parker’s Kitchen location offers a selection of the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s operates 29 retail stores in South Carolina and gives back to every community where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund.

“We’re delighted to expand our presence north of Charleston, S.C. to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Our new location offers a handsome brick exterior, sleek interior design, great visibility and easy access for customers in Moncks Corner.”

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Moncks Corner offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items like never-frozen, antibiotic-free and double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders; savory mac ‘n’ cheese; and jalapeno cornbread. In addition, the store offers a complete menu of breakfast offerings, from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits. Gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and an assortment of convenience items are also available.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s owns and operates 71 stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and is in the middle of a major expansion in the metro Charleston, S.C. market. The company has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 22 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program.

The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 228,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.