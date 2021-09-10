Stripes Hosts Annual In-Store Fundraising Campaign

Stripes Stores at 7-Eleven kicked off its seventh annual MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in-store fundraising campaign in locations across Texas with the goal of topping the $5.8 million raised to-date for pediatric cancer programs.

Benefiting The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the campaign will run in more than 570 stores across Texas and Louisiana from Sept. 1-30 as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

“We’ve dedicated September as Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in our stores to raise funds for children with cancer in our local communities. Since 2014, we have collaborated with MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital to help make a difference in pediatric cancer patients’ lives through emerging treatments. With the help of our passionate team members and generous customers, we can continue to support pediatric cancer research and fund camps and educational programs in the hospital,” said Thelma Delgado, zone vice president at 7-Eleven (Stripes Stores).

Stripes customers can donate by purchasing a $1 MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital paper pin-up while checking out at participating stores. To show appreciation for donations, participating customers will receive a coupon for $1 off two LIFEWTR 1-liter bottles.

Since 2014, Stripes Stores at 7-Eleven has garnered support from thousands of customers to raise more than $5.8 million for MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital. Funds raised from this year’s campaign will support MD Anderson’s Pediatric Education and Creative Arts program and new pediatric cancer research, with the potential to improve patient treatments and care.

“As the world adjusts to a new normal, our mission to end cancer remains top of mind,” said Richard Gorlick, M.D., division head and department chair of pediatrics at MD Anderson. “The continuous support of our work by 7-Eleven and Stripes Stores, combined with the collective generosity of 7-Eleven and Stripes customers across Texas, has allowed our teams to continue to provide the best care for our patients and their families. Thank you for your dedication to Making Cancer History.”

Giving at $1 at a time has supported crucial initiatives including expanded research in the field of immunotherapy aimed at building a program to rapidly introduce innovative cellular and immune therapies for pediatric solid malignancies, pediatric sarcoma and brain tumor research.