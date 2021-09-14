Hershey Releases Lineup of Holiday Sweets

Hershey is releasing 13 special new treats in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Hershey has taken inspiration from classic holiday treats and transformed its candies to create a large lineup of holiday innovations, including Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups — the first-ever Reese’s holiday flavor — and KIT KAT Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures.

Adding to the spirit of the season, Hershey’s Kisses and Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch — two iconic brands known for spreading holiday cheer — are partnering together with limited-edition Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils. The Grinch’s mischief doesn’t stop at taking over Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates — he also has a few sneaky Grinch surprises up his sleeve for fans to enjoy later this holiday season.

“The holidays are a time to create new special memories, so we wanted to make sure your season is sweet in a big way with your favorite flavors, fun holiday shapes, and new ways to enjoy the treats and tastes you love,” said Melissa Blette, senior associate brand manager of the Hershey holiday team. “This season is our biggest line-up of holiday offerings so, no matter how you are spending the holidays this year, there is a treat waiting for you to enjoy all to yourself or with a loved one.”

These new products from Hershey are available in stores nationwide for a limited time only.

From Reese’s

Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups (1.4-ounce Big Cup suggested retail price (SRP): $0.89, 2.8-ounce King Size SRP: $1.39, 7.4-ounce bag of Miniatures SRP: $2.99 and nine-ounce bag of Miniatures SRP: $3.49): Two desserts just joined forces for the first-ever Reese’s holiday flavor innovation — Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups. They took inspiration from another peanut-y holiday treat and created their own interpretation — peanut brittle-flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. There are so many ways to enjoy, from Big Cups to snackable Miniatures in gift-wrapped themed packaging.

Reese's Snack Size Trees Giant Gift Box (28.8-ounce box SRP: $11.99): The Reese's brand includes this 15-inch gift box filled with Reese's Snack Size Trees.

Reese's Snack Size Trees 4-pack (2.4-ounce pack SRP: $1.00): This four-pack of snack-sized treats can be a stocking stuffer this season or simple holiday snack.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick (27-ounce pack SRP: $14.99): This super-sized pack features 18 full-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cup packs.

From Hershey’s

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils (7.4-ounce bag SRP $2.99 and 9.5-ounce bag SRP: $3.49): The two iconic holiday brands are introducing 10 different candy foils featuring the Grinch’s up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings and, of course, Max’s adorable floppy ears.

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils Cane (2.08-ounce cane SRP: $2.00): Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils Cane can be a stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for the Grinch-lover. This cane is at almost one-foot tall, filled with Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils.

Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar (1.55-ounce bar SRP: $0.89): Fans loved Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies, prompting a new version of the classic Hershey's bar featuring sugar cookie-flavored white creme and cookie pieces.

From Kit Kat

Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures (6.9-ounce bag SRP: $2.99 and 8.4-ounce bag SRP: $3.49): The new Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures have the classic crispy wafers of a Kit Kat bar combined with gingerbread-flavored creme.

From York

York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes (7.8-ounce bag SRP $2.99, 9.6-ounce bag SRP: $3.49 and 16-ounce bag SRP: $5.99): These snowflake-shaped treats deliver a minty filling wrapped in dark chocolate.

From Whoppers

Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box (four-ounce box SRP: $1.00): The original Whoppers Malted Milk Balls are winter-themed with new Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box featuring malted milk balls wrapped in a new vanilla-flavored creme.

Also available for a limited time only this holiday season at select retailers are Reese’s Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater (SRP: $4.99) and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Reindeer (SRP: $4.99), featuring Comet, Vixen and Dasher. Heath Toffee Milk Chocolate Miniatures (SRP: $3.49) are dressing up for the holidays in festive new packaging, available nationwide for a limited time.

A fan favorite, Hershey’s Kisses Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies, will also be making a return this year at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $3.49.

