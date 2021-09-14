Soapy Joe’s Opens New Location in San Diego

Soapy Joe’s, a family-owned car wash, will celebrate the official grand opening event of its newest San Diego County location at 10383 Friars Road, San Diego, on Sept. 15, 2021, from 4-6 p.m.

Opening day festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, and other fun events. Soapy Joe’s will also be partnering with multiple organizations including the San Diego River Park Foundation, who will be receiving a $1,000 donation from Soapy Joe’s in support of the non-profit organization — dedicated to making the River Park a truly treasured regional asset that is valued by all members of the community.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our Mission Valley community,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “For every new location opening, we provide more than an essential service, but jobs that will continue to flourish the community.”

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo will attend and deliver remarks at the grand opening event. Additionally, Soapy Joe’s COO, Megan Ragsdale will be in attendance to say a few words, followed by the presentation of a $1,000 donation to support The San Diego River Park Foundation. Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of The San Diego River Park Foundation, will be in attendance to accept the donation and make remarks. This is Soapy Joe’s second contribution this year to the foundation. Free Magic Joe washes will be available to the public during the event.

In addition, the grand opening event will include catering, prizes and will even include a special live appearance from Soapy, the Soapy Joe mascot. Additionally, Soapy Joe’s will also be offering new members in the area the opportunity to join for $5 for their first month, online or at Friars Road through Sept. 31.

The new location is the 15th in San Diego County after the recent opening in Mission Gorge off of Camino Del Rio North earlier this year. Additional locations in San Diego near SDSU, in Miramar and El Cajon are slated to open in the coming months.

Soapy Joe’s prides itself on its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers designation. Soapy Joe’s provides quality service, customer satisfaction and eco-friendly technology.