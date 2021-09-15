CITGO Pitches In for Hurricane Ida-Affected Communities

Direct donation to United Way of Southwest Louisiana as well as employee volunteers to help with donation of supplies and serving hot meals to those in need affected by storm’s wrath.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities to help mitigate the storm’s immediate impact and assist them as they work to recover and rebuild.

Specifically, CITGO made a direct donation in the amount of $50,000 to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana (UWSWLA), which serves the four parishes most impacted by Ida. The CITGO donation comes in response to the “$50K Ida Challenge” issued by UWSWLA and the city of Lake Charles, La.

“When hurricanes Laura and Delta hit Southwest Louisiana last year, United Way of South Louisiana provided a helping hand,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. “And now we are proud to do our part, return the favor and meet the ‘$50K Ida Challenge’ to assist the parishes impacted by storm.”

Volunteering in the recovery is also part of the effort. TeamCITGO volunteered at UWSWLA’s supply drive on Sept. 4, and Sept. 10, to help collect donations. This week, TeamCITGO traveled with UWSWLA to Houma, La., to help distribute supplies from the donation drive and provide approximately 3,000 hot meals to community members affected by the storm, many of whom still do not have power.

