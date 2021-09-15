Kum & Go Ups Its Foodservice Game

Family-owned convenience retail chain Kum & Go is launching a new fresh food menu at stores in Little Rock, Ark., and the surrounding metro area. Its aim is to significantly elevate convenience store food with a menu that’s more on par with fast casual restaurants.

The new made-to-order food includes grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés and more.

“At Kum & Go, we’ve been listening to our customers who describe how difficult it is to find tasty, healthier foods while on the go,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “We were inspired to meet that need, offering better-than-fast food but faster-than-fast-casual food, and giving our customers a lot more choice. People want delicious, high-quality food that leaves them feeling great. Our new menu offers customers distinctive, freshly made options that stand out from the crowd.”

The made-fresh-for-you menu delivers delicious, flavorful food with the speedy, excellent service for which Kum & Go is known.

Kum & Go Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Ging explained that everything on the new menu is designed to go beyond what anyone would expect from a convenience store.

“We placed a lot of emphasis on great ingredients from braised meats to fresh toppings and added our own fresh perspective on how to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor and fun,” Ging said. “From a pulled pork bowl with mango salsa and crumbled Taki’s to a salsa verde chicken sandwich on freshly made bread, and even vegetarian options, people are going to find a lot more options to suit their tastes and cravings.”

The new menu launched at Kum & Go locations in the greater Little Rock area in August.

“Food has always been a key part of our business, yet we recognize people want and expect so much more. We’re in a perfect position to deliver that,” said Kum & Go Interim Vice President of Food Stuart Taylor. “We own and operate our kitchens, all of which have undergone a significant remodel. Not only do we have a great new food menu, we also have a huge beverage selection and interesting new snacks throughout the store.”

By embracing an ongoing process of innovation that includes the entire store, added Taylor, Kum & Go sees itself as a food destination.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain focusing on exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. For over 60 years, the company has also been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes.